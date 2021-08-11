ThredUp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) on Tuesday reported a loss of $14.4 million in its second quarter.

The Oakland, California-based company said it had a loss of 15 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 12 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 14 cents per share.

The online seller of secondhand clothing posted revenue of $60 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $57.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, ThredUp said it expects revenue in the range of $60 million to $62 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $236 million to $241 million.