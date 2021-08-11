MoSys: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.2 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 25 cents per share.

The semiconductor technology company posted revenue of $1.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in October, MoSys said it expects revenue in the range of $1.1 million to $1.4 million.

MoSys shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $6.02, more than tripling in the last 12 months.