Target Hospitality: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Target Hospitality Corp. (TH) on Wednesday reported a loss of $912,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $75 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72 million.

Target Hospitality expects full-year revenue in the range of $260 million to $270 million.

The company's shares closed at $4.03. A year ago, they were trading at $1.51.