Home Depot: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Home Depot Inc. (HD) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $4.81 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $4.53.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.43 per share.

The home-improvement retailer posted revenue of $41.12 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.71 billion.

Home Depot shares have increased 26% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has climbed 19%. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.

