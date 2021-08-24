Grains mixed, livestock higher.

Grain futures were mixed on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. was up .75 cent at $7.2225 a bushel; Sep. corn fell 5 cents at $5.3625 a bushel; Sep. oats rose 8.75 cents at $5.0775 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans lost 11.25 cents at $12.9875 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle was gained 2.70 cents at $1.2645 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle rose .90 cent at $1.5860 a pound; Oct. lean hogs was up .15 cent at $.8887 a pound.