How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday

Major indexes closed modestly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite to a record high and past 15,000 for the first time. The S&P 500 also set a record.

Banks, consumer-focused companies and small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. The price of crude oil had its second solid gain in a row, clawing back more ground lost over the previous two weeks. Travel-related companies also rose.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 rose 6.70 points, or 0.2%, to 4,486.23.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 30.55 points, or 0.1%, to 35,366.26.

The Nasdaq rose 77.15 points, or 0.5%, to 15,019.80

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 22.61 points, or 1%, to 2,230.91.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 44.56 points, or 1%.

The Dow is up 246.18 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 305.14 points, or 2.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 63.31 points, or 2.9%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 730.16 points, or 19.4%.

The Dow is up 4,759.78 points, or 15.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,131.52 points, or 16.5%.

The Russell 2000 is up 256.05 points, or 13%.