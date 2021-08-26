Guess: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Guess Inc. (GES) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $61.1 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 91 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 96 cents per share.

The clothing company posted revenue of $628.6 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $639.5 million.

Guess shares have increased roughly 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.15, more than doubling in the last 12 months.