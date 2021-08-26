Business

Man hit, killed by train in second such accident in two days

The Associated Press

LEXINGTON, N.C.

A North Carolina man has been hit and killed by a passenger train, the second such accident in the same county in two days, a sheriff's office said Wednesday.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said emergency personnel responded around 6:44 a.m. to a report of a person hit by an Amtrak train in the city of Lexington, WGHP reported.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Gary Dale Beck, 37, adding that his body was found about a quarter-mile from where the northbound train hit him.

On Monday, authorities said Mary Fowler, 43, of Thomasville was struck by an Amtrak train and pronounced dead at the scene. According to the engineer, Fowler crossed in front of the train, which was unable to stop in time. None of the 30 people on board the train were hurt.

