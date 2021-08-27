N Carolina couple split jackpot thanks to 2 winning tickets

A North Carolina couple split a nearly $1 million lottery jackpot thanks to two identical tickets, a sudden windfall the pair say they will put to good use.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says Luther Cannon bought two tickets for Sunday's Cash 5 jackpot at a convenience store in Rocky Mount. He punched in his numbers and gave one of the tickets to his wife, Constance.

When they saw his numbers won a $997,400 jackpot, Constance Cannon said she started crying.

“It’s just amazing that we won this amount of money,” she said in a statement issued by the NC Education Lottery. “We can pay off our house and pay off our cars and be able to do something for our family.”

The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598, according to the NC Education Lottery, which is run by the state’s government.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Nash County couple went to Raleigh earlier this week to claim their prize. After taxes, the Cannons each got $352,830.