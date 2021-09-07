Georgians to be able to carry driver’s license on phone

Georgia is set to become one of the first states to allow driver's licenses to be carried on smart phones.

The exact timeline hasn't been announced but the state's drivers will be among the earliest to be able to use the Apple Wallet app to store their license or state ID card on an iPhone, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. The state is also working on a similar option for Android phones, according to the Department of Driver Services.

Department Commissioner Spencer Moore said in a news release that the state is “a national leader when it comes to the safety and security of its driver and identity credentialing process.”

Apple said other states that will allow driver's to carry licenses or ID on their phone include Arizona, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma and Utah.