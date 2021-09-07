Business

Grains mostly lower, livestock lower.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Sep. fell 8.25 cents at $7.0425 a bushel; Sep. corn declined 18.25 cents at $4.9850 a bushel; Sep. oats lost 14 cents at $5.00 a bushel; while Sep. soybeans was up 2.50 cents at $12.92 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Oct. live cattle was off .05 cent at $1.2485 a pound; Sep. feeder cattle lost 2.03 cents at $1.5787 a pound; Oct. lean hogs fell .60 cent at $.8937 a pound.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

News

Idaho enacts crisis hospital care standards amid COVID surge

September 07, 2021 10:54 AM

Business

Bullet grazes lawyer’s head months after wife, son killed

September 07, 2021 11:03 AM

Business

Extra cannabis lottery planned to give applicants fair shot

September 07, 2021 11:02 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service