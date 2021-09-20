Business

Crews work to restore power after weekend storms

The Associated Press

SEATTLE

Utility crews worked Sunday to restore power to thousands of customers in northwest Washington state after weekend storms downed trees and left large areas with no electricity.

Puget Sound Energy said it hoped to restore power in several counties in the Seattle area by Sunday evening.

At its height, the storm that rolled through Friday night left more than 114,000 of the utility’s customers without power, KIRO-TV reported. South King County was among the hardest hit areas.

More thunderstorms were forecast in the area for Sunday.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Business

Corporate diversity, accountability focus of conference

September 20, 2021 5:22 AM

Business

Macon Mall overhaul plans include amphitheater

September 20, 2021 5:22 AM

Business

Customer refunds part of ICC deal with power supplier

September 20, 2021 5:22 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service