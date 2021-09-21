Business

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 27 cents to $70.56 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for November delivery rose 44 cents to $74.36 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for October delivery fell 1 cent to $2.11 a gallon. October heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.17 a gallon. October natural gas fell 18 cents to $4.81 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $14.40 to $1,778.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 41 cents to $22.61 an ounce and December copper rose 2 cents to $4.13 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.23 Japanese yen from 109.37 yen. The euro rose to $1.1729 from $1.1725.

