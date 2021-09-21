IsoRay: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

IsoRay Inc. (ISR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Richland, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The isotope-based medical products maker posted revenue of $2.7 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.6 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $3.4 million, or 3 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.1 million.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit 65 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 61 cents.