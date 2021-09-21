Business
Adobe: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Adobe Systems Inc. (ADBE) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1.21 billion.
On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of $2.52. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.11 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3 per share.
The software maker posted revenue of $3.94 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.88 billion.
For the current quarter ending in November, Adobe expects its per-share earnings to be $3.18. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $3.
The company said it expects revenue in the range of $4.07 billion for the fiscal fourth quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $4.01 billion.
Adobe shares have risen 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $645.89, a rise of 36% in the last 12 months.
