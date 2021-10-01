Rock Hill restaurant is a top pick in the region. The honor is for more than just food

Rock Hill native and chef Rob Masone earned a distinction Wednesday night that no one in this city has ever received. One that’s bigger than the food he serves.

Masone is owner and chef at Kounter restaurant on Main Street.

The Southeast Tourism Society on Wednesday tabbed Masone as its Epicurean Partner of the Year. The award goes to a chef or restaurateur who contributes to the destination success of an area.

The society covers 13 states and Washington, D.C. The area spans from the capital through the Southeast, as far west as Missouri.

“Rock Hill is fortunate to have Kounter help anchor the downtown area,” said Mayor John Gettys. “Chef Masone has created a place that embodies both the history and future of our city, proving that unique experiences draw locals and tourists alike.”

Kounter is in the same Main Street space where the historic Friendship Nine protests occurred. A group of Black Friendship College students were arrested in 1961 after taking seats at what then was a segregated lunch counter.

Masone returned to Rock Hill last year to open a new restaurant, one that preserves and displays the historic lunch counter that remains a focal point in the city’s history and path toward racial equality.

Visit York County nominated Masone for the award.

Along with the food and history, Masone was recognized for hospitality as he’s hosted more than a dozen influencers, bloggers, travel writers and national media to promote both his restaurant and Rock Hill itself.

“It’s an honor to be able to represent the community that I grew up in, while highlighting the Friendship Nine history,” Masone said in an announcement of the award. “Kounter is excited to be a small part in Rock Hill’s growth.”