North Carolina post office renamed for late congressman

A post office in a North Carolina city has been named for a native son and a longtime congressman with endorsements from Republicans and Democrats.

The post office in Farmville was named on Tuesday for Rep. Walter B. Jones, who served in Congress from 1994 until he died at age of 76 in February 2019, The Daily Reflector of Greenville reported.

Legislation designating the Walter B. Jones Jr. Post Office was introduced by GOP Rep. Greg Murphy in November 2019. It was the first piece of legislation introduced by Murphy after he won a special election to fill the remainder of Jones’ term.

Sixteen representatives joined as cosponsors of Murphy's bill, including 13 members of North Carolina’s congressional delegation, three Democrats from California, Vermont and Connecticut and one Republican from Texas. The bill became law last December.

The post office is located across from Farmville's town common, which is named in honor of Jones’ father, who also served in Congress.