Shakedown at Alabama jail finds much contraband

A weekend shakedown at an Alabama county jail uncovered shanks and other potential weapons, cellphones, tobacco products, illegal drugs and a tool that could be used to cut through metal and concrete.
Saturday's shakedown was among the efforts new Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims is using to get the jail under control, The Gadsden Times reported.
The point of the shakedown was not to charge inmates for the contraband found, but to clean up the jail, Sims said.
Sims, who was sworn in Jan. 14, also temporarily suspended visitation and other inmate privileges such as TV and commissary. As of Tuesday, Sims said inmates were in compliance and TV privileges have been restored.
"If you act right and do right," Sims said, "you'll get your privileges."
Sims said the staff also worked on reviewing policies and making changes to restore order. Trustees won't be allowed to roam the lot and the building without an escort, Sims said. "We've revisited the policy of what can go up with employees," he said, to eliminate temptations.
Problems in the jail had been evident for some time. There was what was described as a riot last July, and five jailers were charged with bringing in contraband. Former Sheriff Scott Walls had blamed short staffing and inexperienced staff for some of the jail's problems.
Part of the effort Saturday, along with collecting contraband, was cleaning trash and identifying any damage to the facility that must be repaired.
The jail had 292 inmates as of Tuesday morning, Sims said, and is nearing a full staff in corrections, with only two vacancies remaining.
Sims said the corrections officers are receiving additional training, and he will be talking to the Marshall County Commission at its next meeting about money for employees of the sheriff's office.
