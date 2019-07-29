Remote Vermont region considering broadband options

A group working to bring high-speed internet services to Vermont's most remote region says two communications districts could be set up in the coming years to provide that service.

The Caledonian Record reports the plan would create a communications district that would allow towns to share services. Any financial liability would be placed on the district rather than any one municipality.

The plan by the Northeast Kingdom Collaborative builds on discussions at a June meeting on broadband issues.

Northeast Kingdom Collaborative Director Katherine Sims says a draft map for the districts covers 55 cities and towns, with 24 in Caledonia County and the rest in the counties of Essex and Orleans.

The Northeast Kingdom's three counties have some of the lowest availability high speed broadband in the state.