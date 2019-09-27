Hargett visits West Tennessee libraries to present grants

A top state official is visiting West Tennessee to hand out grants for public libraries to buy computers.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett's office says he visited libraries in Camden, Milan, Trenton, Humboldt, Alamo, Ripley and Brownsville on Thursday to present technology grants from Tennessee's State Library and Archives.

Hargett is scheduled to visit the Memphis Public Library on Friday to present a grant of more than $8,000.

The State Library and Archives is giving out more than $350,000 in technology grants across Tennessee.