Journalists in Kashmir protest curbs on press

Kashmiri journalists display placards during a protest against the communication blackout in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019. For the last two months, mobile phones and internet services have been shut down in the valley after New Delhi stripped Indian-controlled Kashmir of its semi-autonomous powers and implemented a strict clampdown, snapping communications networks, landlines and mobile Internet. AP Photo

Dozens of journalists in Indian-controlled Kashmir have held a sit-in to protest a communications blackout in the disputed Himalayan region, describing the blockade of the internet and mobile phones as a government-imposed gag.

For the last two months, mobile phones and internet services have been shut down after New Delhi stripped Kashmir of its semi-autonomous powers and implemented a strict clampdown.

The government has said they have made landline phones functional but has remained silent on when the mobile services and internet would be restored.