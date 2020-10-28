Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 28

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases pass 164,000

At least 164,802 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,602 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 755 new COVID-19 cases, matching Monday’s case count.

Greenville County had the most newly reported cases, with 106 on Tuesday. Richland County followed with 66.

Nineteen coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 13.1% as of Tuesday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

On Tuesday, 746 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms, up from 737 the day before.

Myrtle Beach to extend mask mandate

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said during Tuesday’s council meeting that she will extend the city’s mask mandate for another month.

The mandate, which was set to expire on Oct. 30, is part of the city’s civil emergency declaration in response to COVID-19. By extending the emergency declaration, Bethune extends the mask mandate.

After another month, Bethune will again decide whether to keep the declaration active, or let it expire.

Bethune’s announcement comes as coronavirus cases are rising in Horry County, The Sun News reported. As of Monday, the county had seen over 11,000 cases since the pandemic began, and 204 deaths.

Ballots can’t be thrown out for mismatched signatures, judge rules

South Carolina counties have been ordered by a federal judge to stop rejecting absentee ballots with signatures that don’t appear to match signatures on file.

The order, from U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel, states that counties must seek permission from the court if they want to continue using signature matching techniques. Also, if a signature is determined not to match, they must give the voter an opportunity to fix any perceived mismatch.

This doesn’t impact the witness signature requirement for absentee ballots. Currently, all absentee ballots must still be signed by a witness before being submitted.

More people are voting via mail-in ballots this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Gergel’s order comes a day after the state Election Commission gave similar orders, after learning several counties were planning on using the signature matching technique to throw out otherwise correct ballots.

SC schools see 184 new cases

State health officials report there have been 184 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina K-12 schools since Friday, when the Department of Health and Environmental Control last shared school data.

The total number of cases since the school year began is now 1,956, with 1,364 students cases, and 592 employee cases.