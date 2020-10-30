‘It is critical that we act now’: Upstate sees sudden increase in COVID-19 cases

Generic Greenville. 8/24/20 tglantz@thestate.com

Ten percent of the total number of COVID-19 cases in Greenville County have occurred in the past two weeks, marking a rapid rise in infections in the Upstate county, the interim director of the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said Friday.

Dr. Brannon Traxler said Greenville County has had 1,600 cases in the last two weeks and 17,000 since the pandemic began.

Traxler and the heads of Greenville County health systems held a news conference to plead with the community to wear masks, use hand sanitizer and not gather in groups indoors.

“It is critical that we act now,” Traxler said.

Dr. Eric Ossmann of Prisma Health Upstate said on Sept. 1 the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 infection was 70. On Friday, it was 130.

The doctors said they were particularly concerned about the upcoming holidays.

Dr. Wendell James, chief clinical officer at Prisma Health Upstate, said he usually has 25 to 35 people gather for Thanksgiving.

“I can’t do that this year,” he said. “Be responsible for your loved ones.”