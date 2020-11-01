More than 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in South Carolina Sunday

More than 1,300 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in South Carolina on Sunday.

Another coronavirus-related death was also reported by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

With 1,319 more positive COVID-19 tests reported, DHEC said 169,228 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in South Carolina since testing began in March.

The death toll has risen to 3,687, according to health officials.

Sunday’s data is based on 10,827 tests, and the percent positive was 12.2%, according to DHEC.

Which counties were affected?

Greenville County had the most new cases on Sunday with 187, health officials said. Spartanburg County was second with 121 new positive cases, according to DHEC.

In the Midlands, Richland County had the third-most new cases as it added 101 new positive tests, and 93 more were confirmed in Lexington County, data shows.

That brings the number of confirmed cases in Richland County to 17,654, while 9,265 positive tests have been reported in Lexington County.

The new death was an elderly person (65 and older) in Richland County, health officials said. Overall, 256 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported in Richland County, while the death toll increased to 209 in Lexington County, according to DHEC.

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

While parts of the country have hit a “third wave” of infections higher than the peaks seen in the spring and summer, South Carolina hasn’t seen several of its key metrics hit the highs reached in July. The number of daily new cases reported hit a peak of 2,343 on July 18; the seven-day moving average of the percentage of positive tests topped out at 21.2% on July 14, and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 1,723 on July 23.

However, the rate of new cases and hospitalizations have both increased in October. The rate of testing, meanwhile, has inched upwards as of late.

Are all cases accounted for?

At one point, state health officials estimated about 86% of South Carolinians who contract the virus didn’t get tested. Across the country, health experts have said official case counts have likely under-counted the number of cases.

DHEC has also been recording probable cases and probable deaths. A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

On Sunday, health officials reported 17 new probable cases and no new probable deaths from COVID-19. That puts the total number of probable cases at 8,795 and total probable deaths at 249.

How are hospitals being impacted?

On Sunday, DHEC reported that 773 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms, or 9.29% of all patients currently in the hospital.

Some have more serious conditions than others; 190 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, and 93 are on ventilators.