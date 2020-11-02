Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 2

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 169,000

At least 169,228 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,687 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 1,319 new COVID-19 cases, up from 831 the day before.

One coronavirus-related death was reported Sunday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 12.2% as of Sunday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

As of Sunday, 773 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms.

Upstate sees spike in cases

The Upstate region is continuing to see a surge in COVID-19 cases.

On Sunday, Greenville County reported 187 cases, the most of any South Carolina county, and Spartanburg County reported the second-most with 121 new cases.

In Greenville County, 10% of the total number of COVID-19 cases have been reported in the past two weeks, The State reported Friday.

But while parts of the country are seeing a “third wave” during which coronavirus infections are surpassing peaks reached over the summer, South Carolina has so far not seen key metrics hit the highs reached in July.

The number of daily cases hit a peak of 2,343 on July 18, and the seven-day average of the percentage of positive tests hit 21.2% on July 14. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients reached 1,723 on July 23, The State reports.

As of Saturday, the moving average of daily cases and the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized has stayed below 1,000. The percentage of positive tests stayed between 10% and 14% for nearly all of October.

The rate of new cases and hospitalizations, however, have been increasing over the past month.