Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 3

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 170,000

At least 170,048 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,697 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 785 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,319 the day before.

Ten coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 11.8% as of Monday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

As of Monday, 749 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms.

Myrtle Beach mall owners file for bankruptcy

CBL Properties, the company that owns Myrtle Beach’s largest mall and some other retail centers across the state, has filed for bankruptcy.

The Tennessee-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday in Texas, but said in a statement that operations are expected to continue as normal ahead of the holiday season.

Many traditional retailers have been struggling to stay economically viable during the pandemic, and Coastal Grand Mall in Myrtle Beach is no exception, The Sun News reported. There were reports in April that the mall wasn’t able to make loan payments, and in June, the mall sued one of its renters over lack of rent payment.

CBL has several properties in the state including Northwoods Mall in North Charleston and Westgate Crossing in Spartanburg.

Beaufort deaths show danger of underlying conditions

Beaufort County data on COVID-19 fatalities underscore the risk people with underlying health conditions face from the virus.

Of all coronavirus victims in the county, 38% had diabetes, and 60% had cardiovascular disease, The Island Packet reports.

The findings line up with what experts have seen elsewhere in the country and world, and the Lowcountry is no exception.

“People who have cardiovascular disease, people who are diabetic, really, really take heed,” said Dr. Faith Polkey, chief clinical officer at Beaufort Jasper Hampton Comprehensive Health Services. “You definitely need to be wearing masks, limiting your social gatherings.”

Beaufort cans ‘permanent’ mask rule following criticism

Beaufort County Council has stopped pursuing a mask mandate without an expiration date, due to criticism from some in the community who saw it as a “permanent ordinance” that infringed on their freedoms.

The county already has an emergency mask mandate in place until Dec. 19, which can be renewed, but council Chair Joe Passiment said the other, now abandoned ordinance would have been more proactive.

“Our thought behind such an ordinance was that we would be creating a plan along the lines of the evacuation plans we have for hurricanes or any other natural disaster that hit our area,” Passiment said in a statement.