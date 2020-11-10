Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 10

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 176,000

At least 176,373 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,778 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 586 new COVID-19 cases, down from 825 reported the day before. The latest figures are declining from a dramatic spike of 1,639 cases reported Saturday — the largest single-day increase in three months.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported Monday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 14.9% as of Monday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

As of Monday, 746 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms in South Carolina.

SC nonprofits fear closure due to COVID-19

A new report finds that nonprofit organizations along the South Carolina coast are hurting for funding due to budget shortfalls caused by the pandemic.

Of the 174 nonprofit entities that responded to a survey, 23% said they can only continue to operate for three more months if new money doesn’t come their way, and 3% said they’re already out of funding, according to the report by Coastal Community Foundation.

Gov. Henry McMaster is aware of the difficulties nonprofits are facing, and announced a $65 million initiative last month that included $25 million in competitive funding specifically for nonprofits. It’s not clear if that will be enough, or how much of a difference it will ultimately make to nonprofits statewide.

SC residents share COVID-19 stories

Residents across the state are giving first-hand accounts of the pandemic’s toll, from hurt and hope, to uncertainty and fear. Here is what they had to say.