Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 15

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 182,000

At least 182,943 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,844 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 1,617 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,348 the day before.

Nine coronavirus-related deaths were reported Saturday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The percentage of positive tests was 15.4% as of Friday, the latest date for which data are available. It’s been more than three weeks since DHEC has reported the percent of positive tests under 10%. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5%.

Surge continues in Upstate

The surge in new coronavirus cases in South Carolina continues to be centered in the Upstate region.

Greenville County reported the most new cases in the state Saturday, with 276. Spartanburg County had the second-highest increase with 168 new cases, followed by York County, with 127 new cases. Richland County reported 121 new cases.

South Carolina officials have warned that the state is seeing rises in key metrics, especially in the Upstate.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Daily case rates by population, the percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations have all risen since the start of September. While the state has not seen several of its key metrics hit the highs reached in July — like other parts of the country that have hit a “third wave” higher than peaks reached in the spring or summer — they are still at a rate that indicates continued disease spread.

Judge upholds mask rules

A state circuit judge upheld S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order requiring customers and workers in restaurants to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Judge J. Mark Hayes II wrote that McMaster had the lawful authority to issue executive orders in a public health crisis, such as a face mask requirement, and rejected a request for an injunction prohibiting McMaster from issuing the order.

“The General Assembly, in recognition that the Executive needs to quickly respond to the needs of the State in a public health emergency, gave the Governor emergency powers,” the judge wrote.

Ike’s Korner Grille and its owner, Neil Hampton Rodgers, were asking the court to rule McMaster did not have the authority to issue such an order.

But the judge emphasized that coronavirus is a dangerous disease.

“It is uncontested that the COVID-19 virus has infected and killed thousands of South Carolina citizens,”Hayes wrote. “Health experts know of no known medical treatment or vaccine to prevent the spread of the virus.”

Horry County GOP leader dies of COVID-19

Robert Rabon, former chairman of the Horry County Republican Party, and an influential figure in local politics, died Friday due to COVID-19, The Sun News reported. He was 70.

Rabon, who grew up on a farm in Aynor, went on to own and operate a successful business — Rabon’s Housing Center — for 40 years. He served as chairman of the Horry County GOP for 10 years across two terms, and as a member of the county council during the 1970s and 80s.

Though considered a shrewd politician, Rabon was also remembered as a dedicated family man.

“He loved his country and I never knew any man who loved his family as much as Robert,” said Gerri McDaniel, a longtime friend of Rabon and a state GOP operative. “There’s a void here in politics now. He was the type of person who you wished you had a third of the knowledge he did.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham commented on Rabon’s passing, saying he was “a can-do, optimistic leader who was invaluable to growing the Republican Party in Horry County.”

Rabon is survived by four children and nine grandchildren.

SC schools report 900 cases in two weeks

Nearly 900 students and staff at South Carolina schools have tested positive for the coronavirus in the last two weeks, according to data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Of the 3,004 cases reported in schools statewide since the school year began, students account for 2,095, and employees make up 909.

The data come as students in Beaufort County will be able to attend in-person classes five days a week during the spring semester, superintendent Frank Rodriguez announced Friday.

Students can also opt to do virtual classes only, which will be available at least until the end of the school year.

Parents can make changes to their child’s spring semester registration from Nov. 16 to Nov. 24.

The majority of the district’s 22,000 students, 62%, were enrolled in a hybrid instruction model as of Oct. 19.