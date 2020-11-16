Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 16

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 184,000

At least 184,360 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,846 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported 1,339 new COVID-19 cases, down from 1,617 the day before. Sunday was the fifth day of the past six that the state’s daily case count exceeded 1,200.

Two coronavirus-related deaths were reported Sunday.

The percentage of positive tests was 15.4% as of Sunday. It’s been more than three weeks since DHEC has reported a rate of positive tests under 10%. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5%.

As of Sunday, 752 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms.

Surge continues in Upstate

A surge in new coronavirus cases in South Carolina continues in the Upstate region.

Greenville County reported the most new cases in the state Sunday, with 231. Spartanburg County had the second-highest increase with 104 new cases, followed by Anderson County with 91 new cases.

South Carolina officials have warned that the state is seeing rises in key metrics, especially in the Upstate.

Daily case rates by population, the percentage of positive tests and hospitalizations have all risen since the start of September. While the state has not seen several of its key metrics hit the highs reached in July — like other parts of the country that have hit a “third wave” higher than peaks reached in the spring or summer — they are still at a rate that indicates continued disease spread.

Judge upholds mask rules

A state circuit judge upheld Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order requiring customers and workers in restaurants to wear face masks to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Judge J. Mark Hayes II wrote that McMaster has the lawful authority to issue executive orders in a public health crisis and rejected a request for an injunction prohibiting the governor from issuing the order.

“The General Assembly, in recognition that the Executive needs to quickly respond to the needs of the State in a public health emergency, gave the Governor emergency powers,” the judge wrote.

Ike’s Korner Grille and its owner, Neil Hampton Rodgers, had asked the court to rule McMaster did not have the authority to issue such an order.

But the judge wrote McMaster had been granted emergency powers and was “responding to the evolving and wide-ranging threats posed by this unique public health emergency.”