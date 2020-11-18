Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 18

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 186,000

At least 186,528 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 3,884 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 1,088 new COVID-19 cases, up from 981 the day before.

Eleven coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday.

The percentage of positive tests was 14% as of Tuesday. It’s been more than three weeks since DHEC has reported a rate of positive tests under 10%. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5%.

As of Tuesday, 800 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms.

Horry County won’t reconsider a mask mandate

The Horry County Council voted down an effort to open debate over renewing an emergency ordinance and a face mask mandate during a meeting Tuesday night.

A simple majority vote would have reopened the items for discussion, but council members voted 8-4 against, The Sun News reported.

Horry County’s face mask rule was lifted Oct. 31.

The four who voted in favor of discussing bringing back a mask mandate cited health and safety concerns, while the eight against said it would be impossible to enforce, and that it should be a decision for individual citizens to make.

Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach currently have face mask rules in effect.

SC attorney general in quarantine

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson is in quarantine after learning he was exposed to someone who tested positive for the coronavirus, his office announced Tuesday.

Wilson will quarantine at home for the next 14 days. He isn’t showing any symptoms, according to his office, and while he hasn’t taken a COVID-19 test yet, he plans to get one soon.

USC president urges students to get tested before Thanksgiving

University of South Carolina President Robert Caslen is urging students to get tested for COVID-19 before they go home for Thanksgiving.

“Students, there is simply no good reason to not get tested,” he said in a letter sent Tuesday.

The letter reminded students that it’s possible to spread the coronavirus even if they aren’t experiencing any symptoms themselves, and that older people are much more vulnerable to the virus.

“Parents and families, please talk with your students,” Caslen wrote. “Insist that they get tested before coming home, out of love and respect for your family.”

Nearly 40% of SC counties at COVID-19 ‘tipping point’

Eighteen of South Carolina’s 46 counties are at the COVID-19 “tipping point” in which stay-at-home orders are needed, according to Harvard researchers.

Those counties, mostly in the Upstate and Midlands, are seeing 25 infections or more per 100,000 residents.

While positive tests and hospitalizations have been increasing since September, figures are still falling short of the record highs seen over the summer.

Senator says McMaster must do more to stop COVID-19

State Sen. Dick Harpootlian called on Gov. Henry McMaster to more aggressively combat the coronavirus pandemic, and to “get out of the way” of DHEC, or “encourage DHEC to do their job.”

Harpootlian said if further action isn’t taken, more infections and deaths will follow, and so will more lockdowns, which will in turn hurt businesses and livelihoods.

“Where is the state? Why aren’t they involved in doing something to control the spread?” Harpootlian asked a crowd of nearly 100 at the Columbia Rotary Club on Monday.

In response to Harpootlian’s comments, a spokesperson for Gov. McMaster said they are aware of the “concerning trend of COVID-19 cases throughout the country” in recent weeks, but that the measures already being taken in South Carolina should be adequate.

“Prioritize the health and safety of our elderly citizens, maintain social distancing when possible, and wear a face covering when necessary,” the spokesperson said.

McMaster recently reiterated that he will not be issuing any new COVID-19 orders or restrictions.