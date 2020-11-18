22 more COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday as percent testing positive steadily rises

The percentage of South Carolinians testing positive for COVID-19 has climbed to rates not seen since mid-September.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Wednesday that 17%, or 1,226, of the 7,233 tests reported came back positive, bringing the moving 7-day positivity average to 15.4%.

Percent positive rates provide an idea of how widespread coronavirus infection is in a testing area, with higher numbers indicating there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not been tested and who may unwittingly spread the disease to others.

The World Health Organization earlier this year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates are at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

In addition to high percent positive rates, Wednesday also marked the second day this week and third this month with more than 20 confirmed coronavirus-related deaths.

The 22 COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday are more than any day this month besides Monday, when 27 deaths were reported, and bring the death toll in South Carolina to 3,906.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases since testing began in March is now up to 187,774.

The agency urges anyone who is symptomatic or has been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

