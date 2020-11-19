McMaster says ‘get tested before turkey’ for Thanksgiving; no new COVID-19 rules in SC

A week before Thanksgiving, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster asked the public to take a critical precaution before deciding to gather with loved ones, especially indoors.

“Get tested before turkey,” McMaster said Thursday, adding that the advice is easy to remember.

McMaster shared the advice Thursday alongside state public health leaders, who expressed they fear that the holidays could contribute to the spread of the virus.

“We have to be careful and we have to be smart so that we can all celebrate again together next year,” the governor said.

In addition to getting tested for COVID-19 before gathering for Thanksgiving, McMaster urged South Carolinians to hold their holiday gatherings outdoors, if weather permits.

Rather than sitting shoulder to shoulder at a single table, he suggested breaking the gathering up into multiple tables and spacing people out.

McMaster’s advice came hours after the state’s health agency announced 1,410 new virus cases and 17 new deaths and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published new Thanksgiving travel guidelines in hopes that the advice will curb further spread.

South Carolina has reported nearly 190,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and close to 4,000 deaths since March.

Despite the spike, Gov. Henry McMaster said Thursday that he would impose any new COVID-19 restrictions.

Cases on the rise in SC

South Carolina’s health leaders remain confident the state is prepared for a COVID-19 vaccine when one is approved and available.

Though official approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration could come as early as December, initial distribution will be limited to “critical populations,” such as health care and front-line workers. Afterward, the vaccine will be made available to the general public on a limited basis, health officials said, but likely won’t be available to wide swaths of the population for months.

In the meantime, the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control is enlisting providers that can administer the vaccine. By Wednesday, 175 groups statewide were in some stage of enrollment to become distributors, said Stephen White, DHEC’s immunization program manager.

Hopeful news of a vaccine, however, comes against the backdrop of a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide that have contributed to a death toll from the novel coronavirus of more than a quarter-million.

The number of daily cases reported in the U.S. has exploded from roughly 40,000 in September to more than 170,000 on Wednesday.

South Carolina has fared better than many states in recent weeks, but is trending in the wrong direction, officials say.

Both the rate of coronavirus cases per 100,000 people and the percent of those tested who are infected has shot up over the last month, according to the latest DHEC data. The state’s seven-day positive average, which reflects how widespread coronavirus infection is in the state, reached 15.3% on Thursday, the highest it’s been since early September.

The number of S.C. deaths attributed to COVID-19 and the number of hospitalizations for the virus also have ticked up this week.

Given the foreboding numbers, state health officials have recommended that South Carolinians who plan to visit with family and friends over the Thanksgiving holiday take precautions.

People are advised to limit activities in the two weeks leading up to holiday gatherings and to get tested for COVID-19 both before and after attending holiday events. Gatherings themselves should be limited in size and held outdoors, if possible, officials said.

“Try to keep gatherings small in terms of different households invited, ensure that proper social distancing and mask-wearing is observed, consider outdoor celebrations if weather permits, and bring more people together safely using video meetings,” Michael Kacka, DHEC physician and chief medical officer, said in a statement earlier this month.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.