SC reports 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, a weekly high, and 17 deaths Thursday

South Carolina on Thursday reported 1,410 new COVID-19 cases — the highest number of positive tests this week — and another 17 coronavirus-related deaths, as the state’s virus indicators continue trending up.

The COVID-19 deaths reported Thursday, 10 of which came from the Upstate, bring the weekly death toll to 77 and the yearly tally to 3,924, according to South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

Nearly 190,000 people statewide have tested positive for COVID-19 since March.

The number of tests performed and the percentage of those tests that came back positive both saw improvements Thursday. DHEC reported 9,729 tests — easily the most this week — and a 14.5% positivity rate.

The percent positive rate is down from 17% on Wednesday, but still slightly above the rate earlier this week.

Percent positive rates provide an idea of how widespread coronavirus infection is in a testing area, with higher numbers indicating there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not been tested and who may unwittingly spread the disease to others.

The World Health Organization earlier this year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates are at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

The agency urges anyone who is symptomatic or has been around someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

