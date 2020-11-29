Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 29

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 200,000

At least 201,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,043 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 1,797 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,777 reported Friday and the highest daily case count reported in more than four months.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported Saturday.

As of Saturday, 879 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina.

The percentage of positive tests was close to 13% as of Saturday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow spread of the virus.

Upstate surge continues

The number of COVID-19 cases reported in the Upstate region continues to outpace the rest of the state.

On Saturday, Greenville County reported the most new cases with 373, followed by Spartanburg with 150, Pickens with 144, Anderson with 108 and Oconee with 89.

Cases in the Midlands region are also on the rise but still below the Upstate’s numbers.

Richland reported 60 new cases, and Lexington reported 101 on Saturday.

Lancaster sees record case count

Lancaster County reported 56 new cases on Friday, the most daily cases reported in the county since the pandemic began, the Rock Hill Herald reported.

Lancaster County’s previous high, 55, was reported Nov. 24, just days earlier.

However, since the DHEC did not share any data on Thanksgiving Day, it is possible the 56 figure is a combination of Thursday and Friday, Lancaster County Emergency Management Director Darren Player said.

On Saturday, the county reported 27 new cases.