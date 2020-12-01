Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 1

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 203,000

At least 203,659 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,077 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Monday reported 1,174 new COVID-19 cases, up from 1,053 cases reported Sunday. State health officials have been reporting more than 1,000 new cases a day for about two weeks.

Twenty-seven additional deaths were reported Monday.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As of Monday, 925 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in South Carolina.

The percentage of positive tests was 18% as of Monday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow spread of the virus.

SC doctors to use experimental COVID-19 drug

Across South Carolina, 15 hospitals have been granted approval to begin offering a “groundbreaking” experimental COVID-19 treatment called bamlanivimab.

Tidelands Health announced Monday that it is one of the hospitals selected, The Myrtle Beach Sun News reported. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has not named the others.

$20 FOR 1 YEAR Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year CLAIM OFFER

“This new treatment shows tremendous promise in helping high-risk patients with COVID-19 avoid hospitalization,” Dr. Gerald Harmon, Tideland Health’s vice president of medical affairs, said in a statement. “Our team is aggressively fighting COVID-19 with every approved treatment available with the goal of helping our patients recover and have the best outcome.”

Bamlanivimab is designed to stop COVID-19 from spreading throughout a patient’s body. It is intended for those who aren’t yet displaying advanced symptoms of the virus, but whose symptoms could worsen without treatment.

Myrtle Beach extends mask mandate; Hilton Head to consider extension

Face masks will be required in public places in Myrtle Beach through at least the end of the year.

Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Methune extended the city’s civil emergency, which includes a mandate on face coverings to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, The Sun News reported.

Under the rules, face coverings are required in retail stores and places open to the public. Masks are not required on beaches.

Anyone who violates the city’s mask rule could be issued a $100 fine.

In Hilton Head, the town council is scheduled to meet Wednesday to discuss whether to renew the city’s masks mandate for a third time, the Island Packet reported.

The mandate, which was adopted in June and extended in August and October, requires that masks be worn in commercial areas including bars and restaurants, retail stores, hotel lobbies and more.

The ordinance is set to expire on Dec. 5, but it will be in effect until Feb. 3 if the council agrees to extend it.

Violators could face a $500 fine or 30 days in jail.

Visitors flocked to Myrtle Beach for Thanksgiving

Despite pleas from health officials, visitors flocked to Myrtle Beach during Thanksgiving week in even greater numbers than before the coronavirus pandemic, The Sun News reported.

From Nov. 21-27, 65.2% of vacation rentals in Myrtle Beach were booked, compared to roughly 45% during the same time in 2019, according to the University of South Carolina’s weekly lodging update.

The additional visitors arrived as the coronavirus has been surging in the area. The county hasn’t seen a positive test rate under 10% in several weeks.