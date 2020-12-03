COVID-19 spread indicator continues to rise in SC; one in four test positive Thursday

South Carolina public health officials on Thursday reported 1,754 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths from the virus.

Since March, more than 208,000 people in South Carolina have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and 4,145 have died, according to the Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The number of people being tested for COVID-19 jumped in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, but has fallen significantly since then. Testing over the past five days is down nearly 40% from the five days prior, according to DHEC.

The drop in testing has led to a spike in the percentage of coronavirus tests coming back positive, as is typical when testing rates decline.

Nearly 24% of the 7,480 tests reported Thursday were positive, the second highest percent positive rate since April, according to public health officials.

The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate is the highest it’s been since early September.

Percent positive rates provide an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, with higher numbers indicating there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not been tested yet and that testing might need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization earlier this year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

Roughly 14% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s 7-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May, but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.