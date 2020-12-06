Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 6

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Daily cases hit record

At least 213,795 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,194 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 2,715 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day increase since the pandemic began. The new record surpassed a record-setting day on Friday.

Nineteen additional deaths were reported Saturday.

As of Saturday, 1,029 people in South Carolina were hospitalized for the coronavirus, about 20 fewer patients than on Friday. Last week was the first time in more than three months that COVID-19 patients had occupied more than 1,000 hospital beds statewide.

The percentage of positive tests was 20.8% on Saturday, the third day in a row positive test rates were about 21% — which hasn’t happened since mid-July. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow spread of the virus.

State senators plan in-person retreats

South Carolina senators are planning to meet in person this month for their annual retreats to plan strategy for the upcoming legislative session.

Republicans are planning to meet at Kiawah Island Dec. 13-15 while Democratic senators are planning a gathering in Sumter County on Dec. 16.

This comes as coronavirus cases are surging.

Leaders of both parties say they are planning to take precautions during the gatherings.

Republican members will be required to wear masks while at the resort. During sessions they will be in a spacious ballroom, and each of the 30 members will have their own folding table to themselves to ensure social distancing, Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey told The State.

Democratic leaders with health concerns won’t be required to attend.

Members will be required to wear masks and are also scheduled to meet in a large conference room to allow for social distancing. The event was shortened to one day.

How long until you can get a COVID-19 vaccine?

Doses of COVID-19 vaccine will initially be limited, and individuals considered high risk will be the first to get inoculated, followed by the broader public as more doses become available.

So when will you be able to get vaccinated?

The answer could depend on several factors, and there’s a new tool that can help determine how long of a wait to expect, based on the user’s age, career, where they live and more.

We explored the tool to get an idea of where South Carolinians of different backgrounds might be in the waiting line for a coronavirus vaccine.

SC legislator tests positive, had attended work session

A South Carolina lawmaker who attended a two-day House organizational session held this week has tested positive for COVID-19, The State reported.

Over 120 House members attended the session, according to an email sent from House Speaker Jay Lucas’ office to members and staff Thursday.

The member’s name was not given, but anyone who had been in close contact with them has been told and advised to go into quarantine.

The incident raises questions about how the state legislature will handle infections when members return next year and what impact COVID-19 will have on the important work being done.

“It is imperative that we meet like we meet in person here,” House Majority Leader Gary Simrill, R-York, told The State on Tuesday. “We’re practicing social distancing as you know, offering tests to members so that we are as proactive as possible throughout this process. But the needs of the citizens of South Carolina are paramount. We must be here.”