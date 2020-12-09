Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 9

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 220,000

At least 220,961 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,253 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 2,115 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,413 reported the day before. Officials have reported over 2,000 new cases for five consecutive days.

Four additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 1,179 people in South Carolina were hospitalized for the coronavirus. Last week was the first time in more than three months that COVID-19 patients had occupied more than 1,000 hospital beds statewide.

The percentage of positive tests was 18.9% on Tuesday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow spread of the virus.

SC COVID-19 test manufacturer plans expansion

Charleston County company Vikor Scientific LLC plans to invest $1 million to expand its COVID-19 test manufacturing capabilities to meet nationwide demand.

The biotech company said 148 new jobs will be created by the expansion, which is expected to be completed in January.

“The prior back order of testing supplies was crippling for the U.S. during the beginning of the pandemic, and no one wants to experience that again,” Vikor Scientific co-founder Shea Harrelson said. “This expansion will help us to continue to stay ahead and increase the production of our testing kits ... which is vital as we enter the sick season.”

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg applauded Vikor Scientific’s manufacturing efforts, saying in a statement that the company has “proven critical to keeping our citizens healthy and safe.”

School switches to virtual learning after triggering COVID precaution

Wood Elementary School students in West Columbia will be learning remotely for the rest of the year after triggering a COVID-19 safety precaution established by the school district, The State reported.

More than 10% of Woods Elementary students have tested positive for the coronavirus, or have been quarantined as a result of it. Under those circumstances, students must learn remotely for a period of 10 days, which will begin Wednesday.

With winter break beginning Dec. 21, Woods students won’t see the inside of a classroom until January.