COVID-19 vaccine arrives in SC, nearly 43,000 doses expected by Wednesday

South Carolina received its first allotment of COVID-19 vaccine doses Monday, and several health care facilities in the state plan to begin vaccinating front line medical staff, public health officials announced.

The state expects by Wednesday to receive nearly 43,000 doses of the vaccine, which received emergency use authorization late Friday, and between 200,000 and 300,000 doses by year’s end, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The limited supply of vaccine, which must be kept at ultra-cold temperatures, will be distributed to 56 sites throughout the state by the end of the week, DHEC said.

Front line medical workers and long-term care facility residents will be first in line to receive the vaccination, which requires two shots spaced 21 days apart.

“To reach our collective goal and stop the spread of COVID-19, we must attend to our frontline healthcare workers first,” DHEC interim public health director Brannon Traxler said in a statement. “Ensuring those responsible for treating our COVID-19 patients are the first to be vaccinated is one way of protecting our frontline healthcare workers so that they can continue to protect all of us.”

The workers in line to receive initial doses include nurses, physicians, respiratory therapists, laboratory and radiology technicians and other medical professionals treating COVID-19 patients, DHEC said.

Gov. Henry McMaster on Monday tweeted his appreciation for health care workers and reiterated they would receive vaccination priority.

“Our frontline healthcare workers have sacrificed so much for our people this year,” he said. “Now, we’ve received the first shipments of the COVID-19 vaccine and medical professionals across the state will begin receiving doses soon. We are witnessing American ingenuity at its finest!”

Those eligible for the vaccine will be contacted or provided information about being vaccinated and should not reach out to hospitals or health care providers for information, the agency said.

“Our top priority is to save lives,” state epidemiologist Linda Bell said in a statement. “We ask everyone to please be patient, wait your turn and listen to our public health officials. Doing this will allow public health officials to ensure the most vulnerable among us and those who keep us alive are vaccinated first.”