Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 16

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 239,000

At least 239,119 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,402 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 2,303 new COVID-19 cases, down from 2,364 reported the day before.

Four additional deaths were reported Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, 1,046 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The percentage of positive tests was 19.9% on Tuesday, down from 20.3% the day before. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

Some students who don’t get tested may be fined, USC says

University of South Carolina students could soon face fines if they don’t get tested for COVID-19 once a month, The State reported.

On first offense, a student would get a formal warning, according to a presentation delivered by Kelly Epting, USC’s associate vice president for finance and budget.

The second missed month would mean a $100 fine, followed by a $250 fine the third month. On the fourth month, the university would move to suspend the student.

USC’s Board of Trustees approved the rules, which apply to anyone who lives on campus, is enrolled in an in-person or hybrid class, or is on a Greek Village meal plan.

SC businesses received $5.8 billion in COVID loans. Who got what?

About 66,000 South Carolina businesses received $5.8 billion from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, The Sun News reported.

The U.S. Small Business Administration previously wouldn’t share granular details regarding the PPP, which ran from April 3 to Aug. 8, but released the data earlier this month after a series of lawsuits from dozens of news outlets.

The new information shows what companies received loans and for how much.

For example, three companies — HKA Enterprisesin Duncan, Human Technologies in Greenville and Thompson Industrial Services in Sumter — were given $10 million loans, the largest available.

Meanwhile, Star & Tile Flooring in Columbia received just $14.

Columbia extends face mask mandate

Columbia City Council voted Tuesday to extend the city’s mask mandate for another two months, The State reported.

Under the mandate, residents must wear masks in public spaces or face a possible $100 fine.

Council members voted unanimously in favor of the extension, which will last 60 days, at which point the council can vote to extend it again or allow it to expire.

First vaccines arrive at Lexington Medical Center

Lexington Medical Center received 3,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday and began inoculating staff, The State reported.

The West Columbia hospital is among 15 health care systems in South Carolina to have received shipments so far, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine is a historic moment for Lexington Medical Center, our community and the world,” Tod Augsburger, president and CEO of Lexington Medical Center, said in a statement. “We’ve been anxiously anticipating this monumental day and hope it signifies a turning point and the beginning of the end of this global pandemic.”

All 43,000 initial vaccine doses should arrive at their South Carolina destinations by Wednesday, DHEC says. After that, more vaccines will ship to the state on a weekly basis — between 200,000 and 300,000 by the end of the year.

Mask mandates made difference in Horry County, data show

Unincorporated areas of Horry County saw coronavirus cases spike significantly after the County Council allowed its mask mandate to expire, The Sun News reported.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has announced on three separate occasions that municipalities with mask ordinances see fewer cases of COVID-19.

A Sun News analysis of DHEC data shows six Horry County zip codes saw an average of 31 new cases a day while a mandate was in place and 46 new cases a day after it expired.

These findings run counter to assertions by some County Council members who say a countywide mask mandate is not effective, the Sun News reported.