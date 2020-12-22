SC Gov. Henry McMaster tests positive for COVID-19

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has tested positive for COVID-19 and is showing mild symptoms, his office said on Tuesday.

The governor’s diagnosis late Monday comes days after his wife, Peggy, tested positive for the virus.

McMaster is 73.

While the first lady has remained asymptomatic since her diagnosis last week, the Governor’s Office said McMaster is experiencing mild symptoms that include a cough and slight fatigue. Based on advice from his personal doctor, his office said McMaster will get an outpatient Monoclonal antibody treatment Tuesday to help prevent his symptoms from worsening. McMaster’s office noted the antibody treatment is available to the general public.

The governor will quarantine at home for 10 days at the Governor’s Mansion per recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Peggy and I urge everyone to be extra careful during the Christmas holiday season,” McMaster said in a statement. “This virus spreads very easily.”

The governor kept a full schedule over the past week, attending multiple events that included a White House Christmas party on Dec. 14. The governor’s spokesman Brian Symmes told The State last week McMaster wore a face mask when necessary and when social distancing was not possible.

However, doctors with the state’s public health agency say there is no way to pinpoint exactly where McMaster and his wife contracted the virus, the Governor’s Office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.