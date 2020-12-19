DHEC: SC has almost 3,000 more coronavirus cases and positive percent that’s too high

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 2,919 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths from the coronavirus, Saturday.

DHEC has now reported more than 2,000 new cases for fifteen days this month. Some of those days, the state had 3,000 or more new cases.

Prior to the recent spike in cases, South Carolina had reported 2,000 or more daily cases only three times, and never on consecutive days.

Nearly one-quarter of the 250,386 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since March have been recorded in the last 30 days.

South Carolina had 79 new probable COVID-19 cases and 7 new probable deaths from the virus on Saturday. In total, the state has had 20,151 probable cases and 366 probable deaths.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

State health officials reported on Saturday that 12,767 people were tested, of which 22.9% were positive.

The state’s seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate, which provides an idea of how widespread infection is in a testing area, is at its highest point since mid-July.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate there are likely more people infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization earlier this year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Roughly 14.8% of all COVID-19 tests administered in South Carolina since March have come back positive, according to DHEC. The state’s 7-day percent positive rate briefly dipped below 5% in mid-May, but has otherwise remained well above the WHO’s guidelines for reopening.

Nearly 43,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in South Carolina this week, with additional weekly shipments to follow, according to DHEC.

As of Friday, more than 7,000 front line medical workers already have been vaccinated, the agency said.

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities should begin receiving vaccinations in the next couple weeks, and others who are at increased risk of contracting the virus or are at high risk of experiencing severe complications from it will be prioritized for vaccination over the next several months.

In the meantime, state health officials have advised South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 such as wearing masks, avoiding group gatherings and practicing physical distancing.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

Check back for an update.