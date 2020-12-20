Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 20

More than 2,900 new COVID-19 cases were reported Saturday in South Carolina.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 250,000

At least 250,386 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina and 4,529 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 2,919 new COVID-19 cases. That follows a record breaking day of 3,648 new cases, which eclipsed the previous record set last week by 511 cases.

South Carolina has reported 2,000 or more cases on 15 days in December.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in our area and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sixteen additional deaths were reported Saturday.

As of Saturday, 1,461 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The percentage of positive tests was 22.9% on Saturday, down from 25.9% the day before. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

The Upstate continues to outpace the rest of South Carolina in new cases. Greenville County alone reported more than 500 new cases, about 20% of the all the new cases on Saturday.

School district to reduce in-person classes

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Lexington One school district will reduce in-person classes in January amid concerns that student coronavirus cases may more than quadruple again.

The number of students with the virus quadrupled in the weeks after Thanksgiving break, according to a letter from Superintendent Gregory Little sent to parents Friday afternoon. Student quarantines tripled and staff quarantines and positive cases more than doubled.

The district expects “the magnitude of Winter Break to be even greater,” the letter says.

An outline for how classes will be held following the break can be found here.

Vaccines at long-term care facilities

Residents and staff at South Carolina’s long-term care facilities could start receiving COVID-19 vaccine doses by the last week of December, the State reported Saturday.

Stephen White, DHEC’s immunization chief, told The State that residents should receive their shots in the next three to six weeks. They have been prioritized for vaccination due to their vulnerability to the coronavirus.

Pharmacy teams from CVS and Walgreens will coordinate in the coming weeks to administer shots at the state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities as part of a federal program overseen by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

State health officials have so far designated about 104,000 doses of Moderna’s vaccine for long-term care facilities.

The Moderna vaccine received emergency use authorization Friday and could make it to South Carolina by early this week. Like the Pfizer vaccine, it requires two doses.

Unemployment rate up for first time in months

South Carolina’s unemployment rate rose slightly in November after months of decreasing, according to the Department of Employment and Workforce.

A total of 102,186 people were estimated to be out of work and looking for a job in November, for an unemployment rate of 4.4%, which is up from October’s rate of 4.2%.

The rate was still significantly short of April’s peak 12.8% unemployment rate.

Unemployment tends to increase in colder months as outdoor jobs are less feasible and as tourism in South Carolina slows. The state went in the opposite direction as the country overall, which saw a decrease from a 6.9% unemployment rate in October to 6.7% in November.

Maskless Santa tests positive for COVID after children’s event

A maskless Santa tested positive for COVID-19 after playing the role for a children’s photo opportunity attended by a dozen families, according to the City of Fountain Inn.

“We sincerely regret this situation and apologize for this inconvenience,” the city wrote on its website.

Sensory Santa, an outdoor event held Sunday in Fountain Inn, was created specifically for families with special needs children. This was the first year for the event, which drew in between 10 and 15 families, City Administrator Shawn Bell said.

“Santa was not wearing a mask,” Bell told McClatchy News on Friday. “He at the time was not experiencing any symptoms whatsoever. It wasn’t until later that evening that he found out that he had some limited contact with a relative who had tested positive.”

The city notified families that attended, Bell said, and encouraged them to reach out to medical experts.

Fountain Inn has no face mask requirement and neither did the Sensory Santa event.

“In retrospect, we wish Santa would have been wearing a mask,” Bell said.

Governor’s wife diagnosed with COVID-19

Peggy McMaster, wife of Gov. Henry McMaster, tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday, the governor’s office said in a statement.

The diagnosis comes five days after the couple attended a White House Christmas party, The State reported.

Though his wife is infected, Gov. McMaster has not tested positive and isn’t experiencing any symptoms, according to his office.

“I’m happy to say that Peggy is feeling well, isn’t experiencing any symptoms at this time and is in good spirits,” Gov. McMaster, 73, said in a statement. “This shows us, once again, how contagious this virus truly is and how important it is that we follow the advice and recommendations of our public health officials.”

They both tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, prior to attending the White House party.