Coronavirus weekly need-to-know: New COVID strain, vaccine fainting, pregnancy & more

More than 18.4 million people in the United States have tested positive for the coronavirus as of Thursday, Dec. 24, according to Johns Hopkins University. That includes more than 326,000 people who have died nationwide.

Wednesday marked the highest number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. at any given time since the pandemic began, with more than 119,500 Americans under medical care, The Washington Post reported.

Globally, there are now more than 78.4 million confirmed cases of the highly infectious virus, with more than 1.7 million reported deaths.

Here’s what happened between Dec. 18 and Dec. 24.

New COVID strain may be more contagious

Word of a more contagious coronavirus strain circulating overseas has reached the U.S. after officials in the United Kingdom announced on Sunday new travel restrictions and lockdown measures.

The new variant appears to spread more easily between people and may be up to 70% more transmissible than other existing coronavirus strains. However, scientists say there’s no evidence the new variant is more deadly or resistant to COVID-19 vaccines.

It’s a finding that’s worrying, but not surprising. Here’s everything you need to know about the new coronavirus variant.

Fainting after getting a COVID-19 vaccine is not surprising

A Tennessee nurse fainted after she received the COVID-19 vaccine, but officials say that is not unexpected with vaccinations.

In a video, CHI Memorial nurse manager Tiffany Dover was being interviewed by members of the media after receiving her shot when she appeared to become lightheaded. A doctor is then seen catching her as she falls to the ground.

When she recovered, Dover said the reaction is not uncommon for her.

Experts explain why fainting during the vaccination process is normal and expected for some.

Is the COVID-19 vaccine safe for pregnant women?

Neither the Pfizer-BioNTech nor Moderna vaccine were tested in pregnant women: In fact, all women who tested positive on a pregnancy exam prior to beginning a clinical trial were excluded from participating.

Both companies have said its clinical trials have “insufficient” data to conclude its vaccines in pregnant and breastfeeding women are safe, but research to test the vaccines in this group is “planned.”

Still, infectious diseases and vaccine experts “believe they are unlikely to pose a risk for people who are pregnant” because of how the vaccine works.

Continue reading to learn what scientists suggest for pregnant women amid the pandemic.

1 million Americans have received COVID-19 vaccines

More than 1 million Americans have received their first doses of a COVID-19 shot across the country since federal officials authorized two vaccines for emergency use, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

A CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Tuesday updated their interim recommendations for COVID-19 vaccine allocation.

It said the second group of people after health care workers and nursing home residents to receive a coronavirus vaccine should be individuals 75 years of age and older and frontline essential workers who are not involved in health care.

Can money buy a COVID-19 vaccine?

Many wealthy Americans pay for concierge medical services — a “kind of high-quality, primary care most Americans can’t afford,” the Los Angeles Times reported. Some of those services have already procured the expensive freezers needed to store the vaccine and put their patients on wait lists as soon as it becomes available for widespread distribution.

There’s also concern over black market dealings, bribery and people fudging their way onto the list of high-risk individuals and essential workers slated to receive the vaccine during the early phases of distribution.

Here, experts explain whether the rich will be able to buy the next spot in line.

Pulse oximeters more likely to give Black people false readings

A study of more than 48,000 blood oxygen measurements shows that Black people are nearly three times more likely to get false readings from pulse oximeters than white people.

Pulse oximeters are devices that clip onto fingertips to measure how much oxygen is flowing through blood. People can buy this device to monitor their health at home, especially if they’re infected with coronavirus and experiencing shortness of breath

Continue reading to learn why, and what experts suggest in light of the study’s findings.

Lyft and Uber to offer millions of free rides to vaccination sites

Ride-sharing company Lyft announced Tuesday it is committing to providing 60 million free or discounted rides for low-income, uninsured or at-risk individuals to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites.

Uber also announced last week that it is offering 10 million free or discounted rides to health care workers, seniors and others in need “to help make sure that transportation is not a barrier to getting the vaccine.”

Untouched by COVID-19, Antarctica now has cases

The coronavirus has made its way to Antarctica, which had been the last continent without any positive cases, according to Chile officials.

Thirty-six people at the Bernado O’Higgins research station tested positive for COVID-19. The research station is operated by the Chilean Army. Of the 36 positive cases, 26 are military personnel and the other 10 are maintenance workers.

Here’s what’s being done in the region to prevent further viral spread.

