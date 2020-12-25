Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 25

South Carolina reported 2,260 new coronavirus cases on Christmas Eve.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 263,000

At least 263,392 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March and 4,662 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 2,260 new COVID-19 cases, down from 3,599 reported the day before. Wednesday marked the second highest single-day case count in the state since the pandemic began.

Eleven additional coronavirus deaths were reported Thursday.

As of Thursday, 1,766 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The percentage of positive tests was 22.1% on Thursday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

Christmas rentals expected in SC despite COVID-19

Travelers were expected to head to South Carolina, despite warnings to spend Christmas at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some people are expected to venture to South Carolina beaches. Coastal Carolina University gathered data that shows “vacation rental reservations at 41% for the week of Christmas, six points above last year,” The Sun News reported on Thursday.

Health experts have urged people to skip holiday travel this year due to the risks of spreading the disease.

McMaster extends emergency order for SC

Gov. Henry McMaster on Wednesday extended a coronavirus emergency order as infections and hospitalizations climb in South Carolina.

“Following the recent Thanksgiving holiday, the State experienced a significant surge in the number of new cases of COVID-19, and hospitals in South Carolina subsequently reported a corresponding increase in the number of new patients admitted with confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19,” the order said.

The first time McMaster made a state of emergency declaration due to the virus was on March 13. Since then, it has been extended several times.

The latest extension lasts 15 days, The State reported.