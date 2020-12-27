Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 27

South Carolina reported 2,260 new coronavirus cases on Christmas Eve.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Coronavirus deaths match record high

At least 266,678 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March and 4,736 have died, according to state health officials.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 3,111 new COVID-19 cases, marking the fifth time in December the single-day case count exceeded 3,000.

Seventy-four coronavirus deaths were reported Saturday, matching the highest number of deaths reported in one day since the pandemic began in the state. The same number was reported July 25.

Most of the newly reported deaths occurred between Dec. 14 and Dec. 23, DHEC data show. Seven occurred in November and were only recently confirmed to be caused by the coronavirus.

As of Saturday, 1,758 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The percentage of positive tests was 21.6% on Saturday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

Georgetown County hospitals filling up

Hospitals across Georgetown County are operating at 95.6% occupancy, meaning 175 out of 183 hospital beds are full, according to data provided by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The hospital bed occupancy report was updated at midnight Thursday.

Chief Operating Officer of Tidelands Health Gayle Resetar said the two Tidelands hospital locations, in Georgetown and Murrells Inlet, are dealing with the highest numbers of coronavirus patients they’ve seen at any point during the pandemic.