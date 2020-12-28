Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 28

More than 273,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic, health officials say.

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations reach record high

At least 273,659 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March and 4,764 have died, according to state health officials.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Sunday reported a record 4,370 new COVID-19 cases, up from 3,111 reported the day before and marking the first time reported daily cases surpassed 4,000 since the start of the pandemic. The data include cases from Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, which at least in part explains the sharp increase.

Fourteen deaths were reported Sunday, down from 74 the day before.

As of Sunday, a record 1,780 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus.

The percentage of positive tests was 23.5% on Sunday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

USC women’s basketball game postponed

The University of South Carolina women’s basketball team season opener has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues at Ole Miss, the SEC announced Sunday.

The season opener was scheduled for New Year’s Eve. The SEC did not indicate if or when it will be rescheduled.

“The Ole Miss at South Carolina women’s basketball game of December 31 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements,” the statement from the SEC says.

The USC men’s basketball team previously had its season opener against Kentucky postponed.

Few agree to symptom checks by SC monitors

As of Dec. 7, only 32% of people reached by South Carolina COVID-19 contact monitors since February have agreed to participate in “ongoing” symptom monitoring during their quarantine periods, The Island Packet reported Sunday.

Contact monitors alert people who have been exposed to COVID-19 and advise them on quarantining.

DHEC contact monitors have been able to reach 111,910 people statewide since Feb. 1, but only 35,821 agreed to enroll in ongoing symptom monitoring. It’s unclear how many have refused to speak with monitors altogether or how many were unreachable.

The DHEC downplayed the significance of the low percentage in a statement to The Island Packet.

“Declining to participate in ongoing symptom monitoring does not necessarily mean that someone has refused to speak with a contact monitor when called,” Laura Renwick, a spokesperson, wrote in the statement. “A number of individuals, when contacted, do agree to answer initial questions and receive quarantine guidance from contact monitors, but may decline ongoing monitoring for various reasons.”