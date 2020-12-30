SC sees 2,323 new COVID-19 cases, 42 deaths, 31% positive test rate

South Carolina health officials announced Wednesday that 2,323 more people tested positive for the coronavirus, and 42 more people have died after contracting it.

The newly identified cases bring the total found in the state since March up to 280,024. The death toll has also reached 4,864.

Of the 7,391 South Carolinians tested, Wednesday DHEC officials noted that 31.4% of tests reported came back positive.

That figure indicates the level of virus spread in a community. Earlier this year, the World Health Organization advised governments not to lift restrictions until the percent positive rate were at or below 5% for at least two weeks.

On Wednesday, DHEC also reported 87 new probable COVID-19 cases and nine new probable deaths, bringing the total number of probable cases to 23,451 and probable deaths to 403.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk of infection. Probable deaths are those where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

South Carolina continues to see large numbers of people needing to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

On Wednesday, health officials reported 2001 patients in hospitals have or are suspected of having the virus, making up 22.47% of patients statewide.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution remains in its nascent stages in South Carolina. DHEC officials reported Tuesday they had received a total of 112,125 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 84,500 total doses of the Moderna vaccine. Of the Pfizer doses, 84,500 have been administered to the first phase of individuals, which includes healthcare workers.

Health officials have advised South Carolinians to continue taking measures to slow the spread of the virus, such as wearing masks, avoiding group gatherings and practicing social distancing.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they show no symptoms.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

How are hospitals being impacted?

More than 2,000 South Carolinians remain hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, a new record.

Of those hospitalized with the virus Wednesday, 393patients were in intensive care units and 198 were on ventilators.

Total hospital bed occupancy and ICU bed occupancy has remained at nearly 80% since early December.

Nearly 73.9% of hospital beds in Richland County were occupied Wednesday, and nearly 90.6% of Lexington County’s beds were taken, data show.

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

Although the majority of South Carolinians do recover from COVID-19 after their diagnosis, the state’s daily case rates are still up almost 96% in the past month and are the highest they’ve ever been.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have topped 1,000 statewide for the past four weeks, according to DHEC.

And the number of people being tested across the state has shot up over the past 30 days, with an average of 222 tests per 100,000 individuals performed daily in the last month, a 40% increase from the month prior, data show.

An average of about 20% of those tests have come back positive in the past 30 days.

Overall, more than 3.6 million tests have been conducted in South Carolina.