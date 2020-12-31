Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Dec. 31

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Hospitalizations hit record high

At least 280,024 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March and 4,864 have died, according to state health officials.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Wednesday reported 2,323 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,208 reported the day before.

Forty-two deaths were reported Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 2,001 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus, topping a record high set Tuesday.

The percentage of positive tests was 31.4% on Wednesday. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5% to slow the spread of the virus.

Going to NYE party in SC? This tool can calculate your COVID risk

What are the odds of running into someone with COVID-19 at a New Year’s Eve party in South Carolina?

An online tool created by researchers with the Georgia Institute of Technology can answer that — and in the Palmetto State, some gatherings will be a lot less risky in certain counties, The State reported. The relative coronavirus risk is also tied to how many people are in attendance.

In Lexington County, there’s a 28% chance of someone having COVID-19 at a 10-person gathering. If there’s 50 people, the odds jump to 80%.

Partying in Greenville County is much riskier, as a group of 15 people has a 50% chance that someone among them is infected with the coronavirus.

Officials ask public to stay home from New Year’s celebrations

Columbia mayor Steve Benjamin and local hospital leaders held a news conference Wednesday, asking residents to stay home for New Year’s Eve.

“Enjoy the New Year’s celebrations from your home. Enjoy it from the safety of home with your family,” Benjamin said. “It’s our turn to say goodbye to the most difficult year many of us could imagine. We can do it safely or we can do it recklessly. I would encourage you, let’s do it safely.”

Benjamin was joined by Prisma CEO Mark O’Halla, and Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Rick Scott.

“What’s happening right now with COVID is a Category 5 type of situation,” O’Halla said, comparing the pandemic to the most severe hurricane category. For 10 months, Prisma staff and employees have been working hard on the front line of the pandemic, he said, and they haven’t asked for much, “but we are asking now ... for everybody to please dial back on New Year’s celebrations. Stay home and celebrate with your immediate family.”

Dr. Scott echoed Benjamin and O’Halla, and pointed to the 31.4% COVID-19 testing positivity rate reported Wednesday, calling it a “five alarm fire.”

Scott warned that if his advice isn’t heeded, New Year’s Eve is likely to become a spreader event.

West Columbia extends mask mandate into 2021

The West Columbia City Council voted to extend the community’s mask mandate that requires people to wear face coverings in businesses open to the public, The State reported.

The mandate, which is set to expire after 60 days unless it’s renewed, would have ended Jan. 2. But after earning the council’s unanimous approval Wednesday, the requirements will be in place for at least two more months.

Violators can be fined $25 under the ordinance.

The decision to keep the mandate alive comes as COVID-19 cases climb in the community, as they have been across the country during the last several weeks.

Brian Carter, West Columbia’s city administrator, said positive COVID cases have increased 32% within the city’s ZIP code over the last month.

DHEC responds to criticism of vaccine rollout, warns of 2021 surge

State lawmakers are laying criticism on the state Department of Health and Environmental Control, saying COVID-19 vaccines are being administered too slowly across South Carolina.

Rollout of the vaccine has been more sluggish than expected across the country, and DHEC defended its handling of the task in South Carolina on Wednesday, pointing out that 31% of the state’s allotted vaccines have been distributed, compared to the national average of 19%.

Neighboring North Carolina and Georgia have distributed 20% and 14%, respectively, DHEC spokeswoman Laura Renwick said.

With coronavirus cases surging in the state, and hospitalizations reaching record highs, health officials are putting a lot of hope on the vaccines.

“You just need to hold on a little bit longer,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s interim public health director. “We see this vaccine, we see it rolling out and tens of thousands of doses coming into our state every week. We are really asking people to stay the course.”

DHEC officials also warned that COVID is going to follow South Carolina into the new year, and in fact, will likely surge in January, as the cold forces people indoors.