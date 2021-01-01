Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Jan. 1

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Nearly one-third of tests reported positive

At least 283,424 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina since March and 4,885 have died, according to state health officials.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 3,234 new COVID-19 cases, up from 2,323 reported the day before.

Thirty-nine deaths were reported Thursday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 31.2% on Thursday, indicating a high level of community spread. Health officials have said the number should be closer to 5%.

Hospitalizations hit another record high

As of Thursday, a record 2,025 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with the coronavirus, topping a record high set Wednesday.

Those being treated for COVID-19 made up nearly 22% of hospital patients statewide.

SC braces for surge

State health officials say they are bracing for a surge in COVID-19 cases as the winter wears on.

With colder weather, experts say they are worried about an increase in indoor gatherings, The State reported.

South Carolina is already seeing upward trends: More than 2,000 people tested positive almost every day in December.

“You just need to hold on a little bit longer,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s interim public health director. “We see this vaccine, we see it rolling out and tens of thousands of doses coming into our state every week. We are really asking people to stay the course.”